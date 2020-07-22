Motörhead announce ‘Ace Of Spades’ deluxe 40th anniversary reissue

Motörhead will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘Ace of Spades’ with a special deluxe reissue of the album.
Originally released on November 8, 1980, ‘Ace of Spades’ was led by its title track, which went on to become one of the band’s signature songs during their career.
The ‘Ace Of Spades’ album is now set to be reissued on October 30 to honour 40 years since its release.
The various deluxe editions include hardback book-packs in 2xCD and 3xLP formats — featuring a previously unheard show from the ‘Ace Up Your Sleeve’ tour, the story of the album and previously unseen photos — and a collector’s edition ‘Ace Of Spades’ box set, which contains “a bevvy of era-specific treasures” and 42 previously unreleased tracks.
You can pre-order the ‘Ace of Spades’ anniversary reissue now, and see the tracklist below.
BOX SET TRACKLISTING
‘Ace of Spades’
Side One
Ace Of Spades
Love Me Like A Reptile
Shoot You In The Back
Live To Win
Fast And Loose
(We Are) The Road Crew
Side Two
Fire Fire
Jailbait
Dance
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
The Hammer
A Fistful Of Instrumentals
Side One
Ace Of Spades (demo)
Hump On Your Back (demo)
Shoot You In The Back (demo)
Fast And Loose (demo)
Side Two
Dirty Love (demo)
Love Me Like A Reptile (demo)
Dance (demo)
Riders Wearing Black
Live At Whitla Hall, Belfast – 23rd Dec 1981
Side One
Ace Of Spades
Stay Clean
Over The Top
The Hammer
Shoot You In The Back
Metropolis
Side Two
(We Are) The Road Crew
No Class
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Side Three
Jailbait
Leaving Here
Capricorn
Too Late, Too Late
Side Four
Overkill
Bomber
Motörhead
Dead Man’s Hand
Live At Parc Expo, Orleans – 5th March 1981
Side One
Ace Of Spades
Stay Clean
Over The Top
Metropolis
Shoot You In The Back
Side Two
The Hammer
Jailbait
Leaving Here
Fire Fire
Love Me Like A Reptile
Side Three
Capricorn
Too Late, Too Late
(We Are) The Road Crew
No Class
Side Four
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Overkill
Bomber
The Good, The Broke & The Ugly
Side One
Ace Of Spades (Alternative Version)
Dirty Love
Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Long Version)
Shoot You In The Back (Alternative Version)
Side Two
Hump On Your Back
Fast And Loose (Alternative Version)
(We Are) The Road Crew (Alternative Version)
Fire Fire (Alternative Version)
Jailbait (Alternative Version)
Side Three
Waltz Of The Vampire
The Hammer (Alternative Version)
Dirty Love (Alternative Long Version)
Bastard
Godzilla Akimbo
Side Four
Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Version)
Dirty Love (Alternative Version)
Please Don’t Touch (Performed by Headgirl)
Bomber (Performed by Girlschool)
Emergency
Ace On Your Screens DVD
Part 1 : Motörhead on TV 1980-1981
Part 2 : BBC In The City; Live In Belfast ‘81
Part 3 : 5.1 audio mix of Ace Of Spades
Earlier this month, unearthed audio of an interview with the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy appeared online in which he paid tribute to AC/DC.