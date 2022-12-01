Motörhead share stomping previously-unreleased song, ‘Bullet In Your Brain’

Motörhead have shared a previously-unreleased track called ‘Bullet In Your Brain’ – you can listen to it below.

The stomping song was recorded during the sessions for the iconic rock band’s 22nd and final studio album, ‘Black Magic’, which came out back in 2015.

Yesterday (November 30), it was announced that an expanded reissue of that record will be released on February 24, 2023 (pre-order here). Titled ‘Seriously Bad Magic’, the collection boasts two previously unreleased cuts: ‘Greedy Bastards’ and ‘Bullet In Your Brain’.

The latter track is now available to stream as a preview. It arrived with an official music video featuring exclusive, never-before-seen footage of Motörhead recording ‘Bad Magic’ in the studio.

Tune in here:

Additionally, the upcoming reissue includes the band’s live set from Japan’s Mt Fuji Rock Festival in 2015, and an audio interview with Lemmy from that tour.

The box set edition of ‘Seriously Bad Magic’ will also come with a ouija board “should the desire to have a chat with Lem or anyone beyond this mortal coil arise” – complete with an ‘Ace Of Spades’ planchette to spell out the conversation.

See the official cover artwork in the tweet above, and check out the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Victory Or Die’

2. ‘Thunder & Lightning’

3. ‘Fire Storm Hotel’

4. ‘Shoot Out All Of Your Lights’

5. ‘The Devil’

6. ‘Electricity’

7. ‘Evil Eye’

8. ‘Teach Them How To Bleed’

9. ‘Till The End’

10. ‘Tell Me Who To Kill’

11. ‘Choking On Your Screams’

12. ‘When The Sky Comes Looking For You’

13. ‘Sympathy For The Devil’

14. ‘Heroes’

15. ‘Bullet In Your Brain’

16. ‘Greedy Bastards’

Bonus Disc:

1. ‘We Are Motörhead’ (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

2. ‘Damage Case’ (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

3. ‘Stay Clean (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

4. ‘Metropolis (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

5. ‘Over The Top (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

6. ‘String Theory (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

7. ‘The Chase is Better Than the Catch (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

8. ‘Rock It (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

9. ‘Lost Woman Blues (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

10. ‘Doctor Rock (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

11. ‘Just ‘Cos You Got The Power (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

12. ‘Going To Brazil (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

13. ‘Ace Of Spades (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

14. ‘Overkill (Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!)’

In 2018, “Fast” Eddie Clarke – the last surviving member of the original and classic Motörhead line-up – died after being treated for pneumonia. Frontman Lemmy passed away in 2015, shortly after drummer Phil “Filthy Animal” Taylor.

Earlier this year, a huge new statue of Lemmy was unveiled at French metal festival Hellfest.