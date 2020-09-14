Motown Records launches new UK division

Motown Records have announced the launch of a new UK division of the legendary label.

The label, founded in 1959 in Detroit, has appointed Rob Pascoe as Managing Director, with Afryea Henry-Fontaine to be Marketing Director.

Speaking of the new UK division of the label, EMI President Rebecca Allen said: “The music of Motown has long influenced British culture and continues to provide the ultimate creative inspiration for generations of artists and fans.

“With the launch of Motown Records in the UK, with a dedicated team and resources, we’re looking forward to bringing the music of this culture-defining label and its artists to the widest possible audiences as well as building an energising and inspiring new roster at the label.

“Rob and Afryea are two of the most inspiring executives within the music business. Having already worked incredibly closely with the Motown team in the US, I have no doubt that their energy and ambition will lead this label into a very exciting new chapter in its history.”

Motown president Ethiopia Habtemariam added: “The past five years have been a period of tremendous global growth for Motown, through artist development that’s central to our company’s 60-year history and via entrepreneurial partnerships that have greatly expanded our reach.

“The timing could not be more perfect for the launch of Motown Records UK, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Rebecca, Rob and Afryea as we sign and develop exciting new British talent, expand our platform for Black entrepreneurship in the UK and guide Motown towards even greater global success.”

Last year, Vince Staples signed to Motown Records ahead of the release of new music. The label’s current roster also features Erykah Badu, Ne-Yo and Tiana Major 9.