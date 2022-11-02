Mount Kimbie art installation in Central London swept away by extreme winds

An art installation set up in Central London to coincide with the imminent arrival of Mount Kimbie‘s new album was swept away by strong winds earlier this week.

Comprised of four large, mirrored spheres, Four World Set was commissioned by Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos and created by American artist Tom Shannon. It was installed over the weekend at St. Giles Square by Tottenham Court Road Station, and was due to remain there until this Saturday (November 5).

However, yesterday morning (November 1), winds from Storm Claudio caused the orbs to break apart from their concrete base, careening through Tottenham Court Road until they were burst by pedestrians, deflating them. Footage of the orbs swiftly moving down the street was shared by The Telegraph, who incorrectly described them as “outsized baubles from a Christmas display”.

📽️Outsized baubles from a Christmas display have caused chaos on London's Tottenham Court Road after rolling into traffic. Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/cjNdyy0Bqi pic.twitter.com/wKawzbchIQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 1, 2022

In a statement shared to Mount Kimbie’s Instagram account, Campos said he was “heartbroken” that extreme winds had taken down the installation. “Seeing it completed on Sunday night was one of the most exciting things I’ve been involved with,” he wrote. “The fact that it was so out in the open and public was one of the best parts of the work and when seeing the joy and intrigue it brought to everyone who walked through the square.

“It felt like it had a life of [its] own and one that was just getting started. I’m absolutely gutted that more people won’t get to see it this week. Trying to take the positives from the experience and I will certainly always remember the feeling there on Sunday night,” Campos continued. “I’m really glad I went down to see it last night as well, was really great and people were still approaching it even as the rain came down.

“We of course had prepared for bad weather and strong winds but just got really unlucky last night. It was amazing, but too brief. Massive thank you to everyone involved, it has been a massive team effort and such a pleasure working on it. I’m sure we will do more in the future.”

Mount Kimbie’s new double album, ‘MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning’, is set to arrive this Friday (November 4) via Warp. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Love What Survives’ is comprised of one solo album by each of the duo’s members – Campos and Dom Maker. Special guests on the album include Slowthai, Danny Brown, James Blake, Wiki and Maxo Kream.