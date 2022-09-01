Mount Kimbie share two new double A-sides featuring Slowthai and Danny Brown

Mount Kimbie have shared two new double A-side singles – you can listen to them below.

The collection comprises the tracks ‘In Your Eyes’ (feat. Slowthai and Danny Brown), ‘A Deities Encore’ (feat. Liv.e), ‘Q’ and ‘Quartz’.

It marks the first original music from the London electronic duo – aka Kai Campos and Dom Maker – since the release of 2 songs ‘Black Stone’ and ‘Blue Liquid’ last year, and sees the pair working separately on Mount Kimbie music for the first time.

“It’s been a while but here we are on release day!” the group wrote on social today (September 1).

Per a press release, their latest project “is an exemplary showcase of the duo’s individual tastes and production practices. Maker created ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘A Deities Encore’, with Campos producing ‘Q’ and ‘Quartz’.

The latter two cuts are said to reflect Campos’ exploration of the avant-garde club and electronic music scene, while his bandmate demonstrates his skills as a producer-collaborator on the other songs that make up the release.

You can listen to all four tracks on Spotify below, or via your desired streaming service here.

Slowthai previously collaborated with Mount Kimbie on his 2020 track ‘Feel Away’, which also features James Blake. The Northampton rapper’s single ‘BB (BODYBAG)’ was also produced by Dom Maker.

In 2021, Maker earned numerous production and writing credits on Slowthai’s second studio album ‘Tyron’.

Mount Kimbie’s four new singles usher in an “exciting new chapter” for the group, whose latest studio album ‘Love What Survives’ came out in 2017.

“They offer new insight into the two sides of their sound in an engrossing yin-and-yang exercise that infuses Mount Kimbie with a vivid new palette of sounds and influences, setting the stage for their future collaborations.”