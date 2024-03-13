Mount Kimbie team up with King Krule for picturesque new song ‘Empty And Silent’

Mount Kimbie have teamed up with their longtime collaborator King Krule on their latest single ‘Empty And Silent’.

The six-minute track is the latest offering from the group – comprised of Lynchpin duo Dominic Maker and Kai Campos alongside Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell – forthcoming LP ‘The Sunset Violent’. ‘Empty And Silent’ follows the previously released single ‘Fishbrain’.

‘Empty And Silent’ sees King Krule – real name Archy Marshall – sing over a bright, picturesque beat featuring a pulsing bass line, clean guitar riff and crisp drumming. Directed by Gregory Prestön, the track’s accompanying visualiser features clips of the sky, highways, flowers and tiles.

Advertisement

Mount Kimbie and King Krule have previously worked together on the group’s tracks ‘You Took Your Time’ and ‘Meter, Pale, Tone’ from their 2013 LP ‘Cold Spring Fault Less Youth’. Krule also featured on the song ‘Blue Train Lines’ from their 2017 album ‘Love What Survives’ and the single ‘Turtle Neck Man’.

Krule will also appear on the track ‘Boxing’, which was previously release for only 24 hours but has now landed a spot on ‘The Sunset Violent’.

Set for release on April 5 via Warp, ‘The Sunset Violent’ picks up where their last LP (‘Love What Survives’) left off. The album was written in California’s Yucca Valley, a scant Western town with a history of alleged UFO sightings before being finished in London. You can pre-order / pre-save the album here.

Mount Kimbie ‘The Sunset Violent’ track list is:

1. ‘The Trail’

2. ‘Dumb Guitar’

3. ‘Shipwreck’

4. ‘Boxing’ (Feat. King Krule)

5. ‘Got Me’

6. ‘A Figure In The Surf’

7. ‘Fishbrain’

8. ‘Yukka Tree’

9. ‘Empty And Silent’ (Feat. King Krule)

Advertisement

The group are set to hit the road for their 2024 world tour in support of their album. The tour will begin at the Vega in Copenhagen on April 27. From there, they will make stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, London, Manchester, Glasgow, San Fransisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The tour wrap up at New York’s Webster Hall on May 29.

Mount Kimbie are also set to play a string of festival dates. Check out the full dates below and visit her for US tickets and UK tickets.

Mount Kimbie 2024 world tour dates are:

APRIL

27 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark X

28 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany X

29 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands X

30 – La Cigale, Paris, France – SOLD OUT

MAY

2 – Les Nuits Botanique @ Halles de Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Roundhouse, London, England Y

4 – New Century, Manchester, England Y

5 – QMU, Glasgow, Scotland Y

17 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, USA Z

18 – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, USA Z – UPGRADED DUE TO DEMAND

21 – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station, Denver, USA Z

23 – Parish, Austin, USA Z

25 – Lincoln Hall, Chicago, USA Z

28 – Axis, Toronto, Canada Z

29 – Webster Hall, New York City, USA Z

26 – Movement Festival, Detroit, USA

31 – Primavera, Spain

JUNE

23 – Beyond the Pale, Ireland

AUGUST

15 – We Out Here, UK

16 – Green Man, UK

24 – RALLY Festival, London

Support from:

X: George Riley

Y: Nabihah Iqbal

Z: Chanel Beads