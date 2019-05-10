MP pays tribute to Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison in Parliament, calls for action on mental health

The tribute came on the one-year anniversary of Hutchison's death.

An MP paid tribute to Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison in Parliament on the anniversary of his death and called for action on mental health issues.

Danielle Rowley, the Labour MP for the Midlothian constituency, honoured the late musician yesterday (May 9) and praised his family for launching the Tiny Changes mental health charity.

Speaking in Parliament, Rowley said: “One year ago this week, Scottish musician Scott Hutchison died by suicide. Scott had been very open in talking about his mental health struggles and through that and his music and lyrics, he brought comfort and support to people all across the world.”

Discussing young people’s struggles with mental health, citing “the mounting pressures of modern life” as having a negative impact on them, the MP called upon the Leader of the House to agree to a debate on young people’s mental health “so we can make tiny changes.”

In response, the Leader replied: “It is just the most terrible thing when anyone takes their own life […] The government has the first ever suicide prevention strategy and has many different measures being considered across departments to do what we can to try and prevent more suicides. But the honourable lady is absolutely right to raise this and I will see what can be done about a debate.”

Yesterday, Hutchison’s bandmates paid tribute to him online. “Scott wrote the best fucking songs you’ll ever hear and being a part of that changed all our lives forever,” they wrote on Instagram. “Hug your loved ones.”

Earlier this week (May 7), the musician’s family announced the launch of the Tiny Changes charity. On the organisation’s website, they wrote: “We want to continue the legacy that Scott built. To channel the energy he generated in people all over the world into positive action on mental health among young people and to make tiny changes to Earth.”

For more information or to donate, visit Tiny Chance’s official website here, or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.