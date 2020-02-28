Mr. Bungle appear to be back in the studio making new music

Mr. Bungle look like they might be back in the studio making new music if their latest social media post is anything to go by.

The band, fronted Faith No More‘s Mike Patton, recently wrapped up their brief US reunion tour and now appear to be teasing that they’re back recording music.

Taking to Twitter to hint that they’re tracking material, the band shared a photograph of a mixing desk with masking tape above the faders with the name “Scott” written on it. It’s presumably in reference to Anthrax’s Scott Ian, who played guitar for the reunion shows.

It is unclear if Patton and co. are recording the follow-up to 1999’s ‘California’.

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Faith No More have shared details of a UK tour after announcing European dates.

The San Francisco alt-rockers, who made an official comeback in 2009 after a 10-year hiatus, will hit the road again this summer. Among the UK dates are June 10, 2020 at Manchester’s O2 Apollo Manchester and June 16, 2020 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The band say that despite reuniting for the 2020 shows there are no plans for them to record new music