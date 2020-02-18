Watch moment a fan’s ashes are thrown on stage at a Mr. Bungle gig

A Mr. Bungle gig in Brooklyn, New York last week was particularly noteworthy as a fan’s ashes were thrown onto the stage mid-way through the band’s set.

The experimental group, who comprise of Faith No More‘s Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn along with special touring guests Scott Ian (of Anthrax) and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, ended their reunion tour last Thursday (February 13).

As MetalSucks reports, Mr. Bungle’s show at Brooklyn Steel in New York on February 11 featured a rather unexpected moment when a fan’s ashes were apparently thrown onto the stage by one of their friends.

The ashes of Dakota Young, who bought a ticket to the gig before they passed away, were reportedly wrapped in a pair of Young’s underwear and taken into the venue. During the gig, the ashes landed on the stage after being thrown from the crowd and scattered — a moment which you can see in the brief clip below.

Watch a Mr. Bungle fan throw his dead friend’s ashes (wrapped in a pair of his underwear) up on stage during the band’s show, as fitting a final resting place as we can imagine. R.I.P. Dakota Young. pic.twitter.com/ePY4BJupI4 — MetalSucks (@metalsucks) February 17, 2020

Mr. Bungle have not publicly commented on the ashes incident, but they did thank their fans on Twitter last Friday (February 14) for turning up to see their recent reunion tour.

We are so grateful for all you who came out, or tried to come out. We had a freakin' blast. Our 17 yr old selves are laying eggs in their pants. Thanks for dealing. Long live metal. — MrBungle (@MrBungle) February 14, 2020

The recent Mr. Bungle tour saw the band performing their 1986 demo tape, ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny’, in full.