Mr Jukes and Barney Artist have shared details of a new collaborative album alongside their new single ‘Vibrate’.

Jack Steadman of Bombay Bicycle Club brings his solo Mr Jukes project into a new realm working with south London rapper Barney Artist for ‘The Locket’, which drops July 2.

With the news comes the pair’s new single, ‘Vibrate’, which follows last month’s ‘Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind)’. It’s accompanied by a joyful video filmed at an empty Alton Towers theme park – watch it below.

Barney explains of the track: “’Vibrate’ was the very last song we made for the album. It really summarises mine and Jack’s relationship which is great vibes with a meaningful message.”

He added that the pair’s aim with the album is to “bring hope to people after the maddest year” with breezy, summery songs that pull from their love of hip-hop including A Tribe Called Quest and J Dilla.

‘The Locket’ tracklist:

01. ‘The Locket’

02. ‘Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind)’

03. ‘Poems’

04. ‘Déjà Vu’

05. ‘Vibrate’

06. ‘Autumn Leaves’ (feat. Lex Amor)

07. ‘All For You’

08. ‘Check The Pulse’ (feat. Kofi Stone)

09. ‘Leaving Us In Light’

10. ‘Gratitude’

Mr Jukes’ debut album, ‘God First’, arrived in 2017. Steadman’s last work with Bombay Bicycle Club was for the band’s most recent record, 2020’s ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong‘.

Steadman and Barney came to know each other from the latter’s feature on ‘God First’ song, ‘From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew’. What followed were sessions spread over 18 months, resulting in their forthcoming collaboration project.

Meanwhile, Bombay Bicycle Club are set to headline Y Not Festival alongside Blossoms and Stereophonics (July 30 – August 1).