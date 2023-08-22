Ms. Lauryn Hill announces US ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ anniversary tour with Fugees

Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced a North American tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill‘.

The former Fugees member will be performing her 1998 Grammy award-winning album on a 12-run tour across America this autumn. Stops include Minneapolis, Newark, Brooklyn, Washington, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Fort Worth, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle.

Hill will be co-headlining the tour with Fugees. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from tomorrow (August 23) at 10am until Thursday, August 24 at 10pm through the Citi Entertainment program. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (August 25) at 10am. Visit here to purchase tickets for the shows.

In a press release, Hill shared: “‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs – (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She continued: “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

Hill will also be performing in Austrailia with Koffee as well as appearances at Promiseland Festival on the Gold Coast on October 1 and New Zealand’s Eden Festival on October 7.Check out the full tour dates below.

Ms. Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th anniversary tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake

23 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

OCTOBER

1 – Gold Coast, Australia – Promiseland Festival

3 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena #

5 – Sydney, Australia – Kudos Banks Arena #

7 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Festival

17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center @

19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays @

21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena @

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena @

26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia @

28 – Chicago, IL – United Center @

30 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena @

NOVEMBER

2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena @

5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum @

7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena @

9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena @

# with Koffee

@ with Fugees

Hill recently performed her debut album in full back in June as part of The Roots‘ festival The Roots Picnic. Fugees hosted a surprise reunion as part of Hill ‘s set.

The Roots served as her backing band for the performance, she was then joined by Fugees bandmates Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean and performed six tracks including ‘Killing Me Softly’, ‘Ready Or Not’ and ‘Zealots’.

The unexpected mini-reunion came after the band cancelled their planned 25th anniversary tour in January 2022, with Michel then convicted for his involvement in a billion-dollar Malaysian money laundering scheme in April.