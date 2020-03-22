MTV debuts ‘Unplugged at Home’ series with acoustic sets by housebound musicians

MTV has launched a special edition of its ‘Unplugged’ franchise in a bid to entertain viewers during the coronavirus pandemic and to reiterate the importance of staying indoors.

‘Unplugged at Home’ is a spin on the MTV Unplugged series that was popular in the ’90s. The series has seen iconic performances from musicians in the past including Nirvana, whose acoustic set happened just months before frontman Kurt Cobain died in 1994. Elton John, Aerosmith, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen have also featured in the past.

The first installment sees Grammy award-winning rapper and singer Wyclef Jean perform his hits ‘Gone Till November’ and ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

‘MTV Unplugged at Home’ will be available to stream via MTV YouTube, as well as Instagram and Twitter. Additional artists in the lineup will be revealed at a later date.

The series coincides with Viacom’s #AloneTogether campaign, which is a social media initiative that educates young people about the importance of social distancing.

In other news, Rufus Wainwright has become the latest musician to take part in the Global Citizen and World Health Organisation’s ‘Together at Home’ virtual concert series.

Wainwright took part in the event yesterday evening (March 21) at 5pm UK time.Speaking about the event, he said: “Now it is more important than ever for humanity to come together and realise that we are all one. This is a worldwide issue.