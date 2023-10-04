MTV EMAs 2023 nominations revealed

The nominations for the 2023 MTV EMAs have been revealed – check out the full list below.

The awards ceremony is due to take place at the Paris Nord Villepinte in the French capital on Sunday, November 5. It’ll air live on MTV at 9pm GMT, and will be available on Pluto TV and Paramount+.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with a total of seven nods, including ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ (‘Anti-Hero’) and ‘Best Video’ (‘Anti-Hero’).

Olivia Rodrigo and SZA follow closely behind, having earned six nominations apiece.

Both acts appear in the ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Video’ and ‘Best US Act’ categories. Rodrigo is also up for ‘Best Pop’ and ‘Biggest Fans’, with SZA in the running for ‘Best R&B’ and ‘Best Live’.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj have each received four nods.

The ‘Best Rock’ category is made up of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Måneskin, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers. Meanwhile, the ‘Best Alternative’ list features Blur, Fall Out Boy, Lana Del Rey, Paramore, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Yungblud.

The ‘Best UK & Ireland Act’ nominees are Calvin Harris, Central Cee, PinkPantheress, Raye, Sam Smith and Tom Grennan. Central Cee and PinkPantheress are among the 26 first-time nominees in 2023.

This year, the MTV EMAs has introduced the new ‘Best Afrobeats’ category. Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema are all up for the inaugural award.

Fans can vote for their favourites across categories including ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Best Afrobeats’ at the official MTV EMA website until October 31, at 10:59pm GMT.

The full list of nominees for the 2023 MTV EMAs is as follows:

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’

Jung Kook feat. Latto – ‘Seven’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’



BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Bongos’

Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’

Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero’

‌

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

‌

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave – ‘Sprinter’

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – ‘Creepin’

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’

Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’



BEST NEW

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp