GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

MTV’s 2020 VMAs set to go ahead in August with “limited or no audience”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has given the network the go-ahead to proceed with their annual awards ceremony

By Sam Moore
MTV VMAs
MTV VMAs (Picture: Getty)

MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) are set to take place in New York in August, albeit with “limited or no audience” in attendance.

The hosting of this year’s edition of the annual awards ceremony had been uncertain given the coronavirus pandemic, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed yesterday (June 29) that MTV can go ahead with their plans.

The 2020 VMAs will, however, have “limited or no audience” in attendance when it takes place at the Barclays Center on Sunday, August 30 due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

“Show producers, alongside Barclays Center management, have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved,” a statement from MTV explains. “Among the measures all parties involved have aligned on include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations and the virtualisation of components where possible.”

MTV VMA transgender military
MTV’s VMAs

MTV have since confirmed that they intend to feature live performances from across the five boroughs of New York City during the 2020 VMAs to “honour the spirit and resilience” of the city.

The 2020 VMAs will also be the first event to take place at the Barclays Center since the coronavirus pandemic hit New York.

Yesterday (June 29) saw the BRIT Awards announce that they had pushed their 2021 awards ceremony back as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.