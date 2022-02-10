Multiple gigs cancelled as UK concert promoter goes bust due to “COVID-19 setbacks”

M&B Promotions has announced they’ve gone bust, meaning all their upcoming concerts and live events have been cancelled.

According to a statement from the company, “setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading”.

Following the announcement, a trio of shows at Wicksteed Open Air Theatre have been cancelled after being rescheduled from last year: Craig David on June 2, McFly on June 3 and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on June 5.

Advertisement

McFly’s shows on June 10 at Gloucester Park and July 8 at Lincolnshire Showground have also been cancelled, the band have confirmed. According to a statement on McFly’s Twitter, the gigs have been scrapped due to “reasons entirely out of our control”.

Craig David has also confirmed his show at Norwich’s Earlham Park won’t be going ahead, with the singer saying he’s “truly devastated”.

Following the postponement last year, fans were told they couldn’t get refunds due to the terms and conditions of M&B Promotions’ ticketing company Simple Ticketing, preventing refunds for rescheduled gigs.

Jayne Southall, CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “We had no reason to think it wouldn’t go ahead this year or the company would cease trading. So we’re very disappointed and we’re also disappointed for all the people who’ve purchased tickets.”

M&B promotions(easyticketing) cancelled Mcfly in Lincoln and now disappeared with no form of contact! Advised to contact in the email @AskPayPal and own bank for a refund of the tickets, to then find out as it’s over 180 days since purchase of tickets that this won’t be possible — Jasmin (@Jasmin_rose30) February 8, 2022

M&B Promotions was created in 2019. In 2020, the company signed an exclusive deal to produce a series of live entertainment events at Wicksteed Park. The company promised to create the Wicksteed Open Air Theatre, with between 10 and 15 outdoor shows per year from 2021. They had also arranged to put on a host of comedy events.

Advertisement

In a statement shared yesterday (February 9), the company said: “It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of our scheduled events, and the end of operations for M&B Promotions Ltd.

“We have successfully delivered hundreds of events all over the country since 2019. With our final programme of events taking place in December 2021. We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the COVID 19 pandemic. With vast amounts of finance already tied up with artist deposits, suppliers, venues and marketing this has put a huge financial strain on the company.”

@JasonManford, just read that they've gone bust 😞 BBC News – McFly, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and other gigs cancelled as promoter goes busthttps://t.co/TKrXd93OEs https://t.co/VBmxL5qieG — Happy on My Triumph 🏍 (@flying_satsuma) February 10, 2022

It continued: “Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading.”

“To those who have been let down by this situation, we are deeply sorry. Ticket holders for any cancelled event who purchased tickets via easyticketing.co.uk should contact either PayPal for a refund or your bank/credit card provider to administer a charge back. If tickets were purchased anywhere else, please contact your point of purchase.”

In other news, Lionel Richie has cancelled his forthcoming UK and European summer tour due to the continuing spread of COVID-19.

The singer confirmed that all his 2022 ‘Hello’ shows – which included the Eden Project, his Isle Of Wight and Cambridge Club Festival headline slots in June – have been pulled. He was due to headline the former on the Friday night (June 17) alongside Lewis Capaldi.