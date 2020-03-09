Mumford & Sons announce Royal Albert Hall show for Teenage Cancer Trust

Mumford & Sons have been confirmed as the final headliner for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

The annual series will return this month, with seven nights of music and comedy lined up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the charity’s fundraising shows.

Mumford & Sons will headline the first night of the 2020 series on March 23 and will be supported by The Big Moon. Tickets will go on sale at 9:30am on Friday (March 13) – more information can be found on the official Teenage Cancer Trust website.

Advertisement

Announcing the gig on Twitter, Mumford & Sons said: “We’re so happy to be able to announce this show at last. Following the advice from the UK Government’s meeting this morning we’re happy to be able to announce that we will be rounding out this year’s series for TCT.

.@TeenageCancer at @RoyalAlbertHall – we are coming!!! We’re so happy to be able to announce this show at last. Following the advice from the UK Government's meeting this morning we’re happy to be able to announce that we will be rounding out this year’s series for TCT. pic.twitter.com/7UBL76hEdO — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) March 9, 2020

“It’s a bit of a dream come true to be able to get involved in these famously awesome shows for this famously awesome organisation, and to support our friend Roger Daltrey. There are some amazing shows already on sale and we’re deeply proud to be in such good company, support this wonderful cause, and to play RAH at last. See you there.”

There are some amazing shows already on sale and we’re deeply proud to be in such good company, support this wonderful cause, and to play RAH at last. See you there.

Tickets on sale Friday 13th at 9:30am GMT – https://t.co/pfTlyBHHnY — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) March 9, 2020

The full line-up for the 2020 Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall series is as follows:

March 23

Mumford & Sons

The Big Moon

Advertisement

March 24

An Evening Of Comedy hosted by John Bishop

Alan Carr

Paul Chowdhry

Russell Kane

Suzi Ruffell

Greg Davies

Rob Beckett

Joel Dommett

Seann Walsh

March 25

Stereophonics

Paul Weller

March 26

Groove Armada

Ishmael Ensemble

March 27

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

March 28

The Who with full orchestra

March 29

Nile Rodgers & Chic

In a press release, Teenage Cancer Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Kate Collins said: “The leap forward in care that Teenage Cancer Trust has been able to provide to young people facing cancer over the past 30 years has only been possible thanks to our generous supporters – including our Royal Albert Hall artists and audiences. But much more needs to change, and we can’t wait another 30 years for that to happen.

“That’s we’re incredibly grateful for the amazing support from the artists getting involved in our 2020 gigs. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience and will help us support every young person with cancer who needs us.”

Meanwhile, Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett opened Lafayette, a new music venue in King’s Cross, last week. The 600-capacity venue was “inspired by a lot of [the band’s] travels around the Southern states like Louisiana, Alabama and the fusion of influences that came through”.