Mumford & Sons announce “tropical concert vacation” with Jenny Lewis, Phoebe Bridgers and more

The three-night vacation in February 2020 will take place in Cancun, Mexico

Mumford & Sons have announced details of a new “tropical concert vacation”.

The band, who released fourth album ‘Delta’ last year, have been on tour for the majority of 2019, and have now announced the huge event for next February.

The event – dubbed Agora Del Mar – is described as “an intimate, all-inclusive tropical concert vacation” and will come to The Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico on the weekend of February 27-29 2020.

Mumford & Sons themselves will headline two nights of the three-day festival.

The band have hand-picked a line-up of friends and collaborators to join them, which includes the likes of Jenny Lewis and Phoebe Bridgers.

Also on the line-up are Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dermot Kennedy, The Tallest Man On Earth, Gill Landry and Kevin Garrett.

“We have not spent enough time in Mexico and we want to make up for it,” the band say of the announcement. “So, in February, we are curating an event with all our favourite bands in Cancun. We will play two unique sets over the three-day event and there will no doubt be the usual collaborations with the artists we are so excited to share the weekend with.

“It’s no ordinary gig so come and find us down by The Caribbean Sea if you can.”

In a three-star review of last year’s ‘Delta’, NME‘s Jordan Bassett said: “One of the biggest bands in the world have reinvented themselves once more, turning in a wildly eclectic record that veers from lush orchestral arrangements to indie R&B. Their adventurousness must be applauded.”