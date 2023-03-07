Mumford & Sons announced as final Victorious 2023 headliners

Mumford & Sons have been announced as the final headline act for this summer’s Victorious Festival.

The event is due to take place on the Southsea seafront in Portsmouth between August 25-27. Jamiroquai and Kasabian will top the bill on the Friday and Saturday evenings, respectively.

Other performers across the weekend include Alt-J, Johnny Marr, Pale Waves, Blossoms, Friendly Fires, Sigrid, Belle & Sebastian, Annie Mac, The Coral, Kate Nash and The Vaccines.

Today (March 7), organisers confirmed that Mumford & Sons will close out the festival’s main stage with a UK exclusive show on Sunday, August 27.

Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: “Mumford & Sons strike the perfect balance with the rest of our bookings and the show is going to make for a fantastic finale. Victorious 2023 is going to be huge and we are honoured that the band will be bringing their only UK show this year to Southsea. We can’t wait for August!”

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival 2023 are on sale now – you can purchase yours here. Check out the announcement tweet and official line-up poster below.

We're absolutely thrilled to announce the incredible @MumfordAndSons will headline the Sunday of Victorious 2023 – their ONLY UK SHOW! Weekend tickets from £160 / Day Tickets from £60. Buy here 👉🏻 https://t.co/mYk7a2rPwv pic.twitter.com/FD5oIbzfbO — Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) March 7, 2023

Mumford & Sons haven’t performed in the UK since 2019, per Setlist.FM. The group released their fourth and most recent studio album, ‘Delta’, the previous year. Banjoist/guitarist Winston Marshall quit the band in 2021 after receiving criticism for praising right-wing agitator Andy Ngo.

Since then, frontman Marcus Mumford has dropped his debut solo record, 2022’s ‘(Self-Titled)’, and toured the project across the UK and North America.

The singer-songwriter teased Mumford & Sons’ fifth full-length album last November. “The next thing really is to get in the room with the boys in the band and start playing each other the songs we’ve written,” he explained.

“I’ve got a bunch that are kind of ready to go. And then we’ll make a record, and tour it, and get to do what we love.”