Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett announces launch of new London venue Lafayette

The man behind Omeara will launch the new Kings Cross space next February

Mumford & Sons‘ Ben Lovett has announced that he’s to launch another new venue in London.

The keyboardist, who opened the Omeara venue in London Bridge back in 2016, will open the Lafayette venue next February.

Part of the redevelopment of the Kings Cross area, the new venue will be programmed, as with Omeara, by Communion, and details on the first shows set for Lafayette will be revealed imminently.

Speaking of the venue, Ben says: “It is with great pride that I can now share our plans to open Lafayette @ Goods Way which will be in the heart of King’s Cross, adjacent to Central St. Martins and Coal Drops Yard.

“I’m forever committed to pushing forward a new era of music venues that truly elevate people’s expectations of what that experience should be, and I believe London ought to continually strive to be at the forefront of the entertainment industry on a global stage, as the best city in the world,” he continues.

“It’s still early days in the venue’s construction but, this time, not only do we know exactly what it will be and why we’re doing it, but we’re now extremely confident that we know how to deliver it too!”

Mumford & Sons finished up their tour behind last album ‘Delta’ with a headline show at London’s All Points East festival this summer.

In a review of the show, NME called the day “a celebration of the capital”, saying: “They round off the night by bringing out musicians who’ve played throughout the day – Jade Bird included – for a joyous, chaotic singalong of The Beatles ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, a gesture that feels like a summation of everything – inclusivity, the capital, celebrating each other – that the day stood for.”