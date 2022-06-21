Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford is reportedly set to launch a solo career.

According to Page Six, the singer is said to have shared the news during a live set at a Spotify event on the French Riviera yesterday (June 20) as part of Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2022.

The report claims Mumford told the intimate audience that he was performing new material for the first time, and said that it would soon be available to stream on Spotify.

One attendee told the outlet: “He just said today is day one for his next thing.”

Mumford has recently shared a pair of videos on social media that see him working on music in the studio. You can check those posts out below.

NME has contacted Mumford’s representatives for comment.

The news comes after Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall quit the band last summer amid backlash for praising a book by US journalist Andy Ngo, titled Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.

“This is a difficult decision first brought about by an unintentional Twitter storm,” Marshall wrote in a statement at the time.

Back in 2018, Mumford & Sons also responded after they faced criticism over a photo that saw several members posing with controversial academic Jordan Peterson.

The group are yet to follow up on their fourth studio album, ‘Delta’, which came out in 2018. Reviewing that record, NME wrote: “A decade after they began their bid to become the most popular band in the world, Mumford & Sons are still pushing into unfamiliar territory.

“Lyrically, the record deals with the onset of maturity and this, combined with that forward-thinking approach, suggests Mumford & Sons are here for the long haul. It’s far from perfect album, but the band’s hunger for new sounds must be applauded.”