Mumford & Sons, Janelle Monáe, The Offspring lead final names for Mad Cool 2023

Mumford & Sons, Janelle Monáe and The Offspring are among the final raft of artists who have been added to the line-up for Mad Cool 2023.
The festival will return to Madrid between July 6-8, with headliners including Robbie Williams, Lizzo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.
Mumford & Sons, Janelle Monáe and The Offspring have all been added to the headlining bill for this year, while another 46 new artists have also been added to Mad Cool 2023’s line-up. Elsewhere, Primal Scream, Ava Max, Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile & The Violators, King Princess, STONE, and more have also been confirmed to perform.
The festival also boasts a wealth of Spanish talent, including the likes of Dora, Walls, Sia Lua, Ghouljaboy, PETTI, and Ralphie Choo.
Nine winners from the festival’s Mad Cool DJ Talent by Vibra Mahou will also perform across the three-day event. Victor Carre b2b Body-O, Loopi.ta, Armis, Mobox, Alvaro Valero, Miss Deep’in, Chalkyninenine, DJ Trapella and L.A.S DJs were all victorious in that contest and have secured a slot on the bill.
Tickets for Mad Cool 2023 are on sale now. Prices start at 79€ + booking fee, and passes can be purchased here.
The full list of new additions is as follows:
The Offspring
Janelle Monáe
Mumford & Sons
Primal Scream
Ava Max
Morgan
Kevin Morby
Kurt Vile & The Violators
King Princess
Kaleo
Spoon
Dora
Walls
Night Club
Zetak
Sila Lua
PETTI
Ralphie Choo
Purple Disco Machine
Christian Löffler
Polo & Pan DJ Set
DJ Gigola
Boy Bleach
Stacey Ryan
STONE
Picture This
Mimi Webb
Choclock
Girli
Emotional Oranges
Cold Years
Ghouljaboy
Denis Sulta
Gerd Janson
AR/CO
ELYELLA
Raye
Peje DJ
Himalayas
Make Makovski
In a review of the 2022 edition of Mad Cool, NME described it as having “something in the air this year, truly making it a festival to remember”. “Any festival worth its salt will pack the lower echelons of its stacked line-up with some of the most exciting acts on show,” it added. “Fittingly, many of the early-evening artists at Mad Cool 2022 came to lay claim to the future.”