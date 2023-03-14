Mumford & Sons, Lorde and more added to Sziget 2023 line-up

Another huge round of acts has been added to the line-up for this year’s Sziget Festival, including Mumford & Sons, Lorde and Macklemore.

Announced today (March 14), the new additions will be performing at the festival between August 10 and August 15.

Regarded by the promoters as “Europe’s biggest and most diverse festival”, the event will take place on the Island of Freedom in Budapest, Hungary. Tickets are available for purchase now, with options including six-day passes and three-day passes on offer.

Advertisement

This second wave of headliners will join the impressive group of previously-announced artists on the main stage, including Billie Eilish, David Guetta, Florence + The Machine and Imagine Dragons.

Over 30 other artists have also been added to the line-up, including Bonobo, Loyle Carner, Tale Of Us and Sleaford Mods. Additional acts set to perform include Arlo Parks, Caroline Polachek and 47Ter, as well as sets from DJs including Jeff Mills. Check out the latest poster for Sziget Fesitval 2023 below.

“The list of Main Stage headliners is complete with day tickets now available,” said Tamás Kádár, the chief organiser of Sziget festival. “In addition to the previously announced headliners on the Main Stage, Mumford & Sons, Lorde and Macklemore have recently joined the line-up, and more than 30 other international performers are announced on different stages.”

The first wave of artists set to appear at the monumental festival was announced in December, where it was confirmed that Niall Horan, YungBlud and Sam Fender would be making an appearance at the event.

Here it was also announced that Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Foals and Nothing But Thieves would be performing.

Advertisement

Find Tickets and further information about the event on Sziget’s website.