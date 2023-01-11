MUNA announce ‘Life’s So Fun’ North American tour with Nova Twins

MUNA have announced a 14-date headline tour for the second quarter of 2023, heading all around North America from the middle of April to the middle of May.

The full run – dubbed MUNA’s ‘Life’s So Fun’ tour – will sport opening sets from Nova Twins, and is due to kick off in Seattle on Monday April 17. From there, they’ll spend the rest of April hopping from San Francisco to Austin, Atlanta and Charlotte, before starting May off in Philadelphia. Shows in Boston and New York City will follow, with the rest of the itinerary taking to Washington, Harrisburg, Toronto, Chicago, St. Paul and Denver.

Sprinkled across the trek will be a few shows where MUNA will open for Taylor Swift; they’ll play the pop star’s ‘Eras’ tour date in Arlington, Texas at the end of March, as well as the Atlanta stop at the end of April. Then, following the end of their own tour, MUNA will link back up with Swift for shows in Chicago, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Denver over June and July. They’ll also perform at this year’s Coachella and Bonnaroo festivals.

Advertisement

Tickets for MUNA’s North American tour dates are on sale now – find them here.

The tour comes in support of MUNA’s eponymous third album, which arrived last June via Dead Oceans and Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label. In a four-star review of it, NME’s El Hunt wrote: “By now, it should be clear that this lot know how to pen a whopper of a pop anthem – that remains apparent here – but more crucially ‘MUNA’ also serves as solid evidence of a band with many more chapters of evolution up their sleeves yet.”

Last November, the band opened up about the “creative freedom” given to them on Bridgers’ label – they were previously signed to RCA – telling NME: “You’re more likely to find people who you align with in terms of taste [at Saddest Factory]. You’re maybe less likely to find those people in a more, like, large corporate structure. That’s not to say those [major label] people don’t care about art, but they just might not have the same taste.”

MUNA’s ‘Life’s So Fun’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Monday 17 – Seattle, Showbox Sodo

Wednesday 19 – San Francisco, The Warfield

Wednesday 26 – Austin, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Friday 28 – Atlanta, Tabernacle

Saturday 29 – Charlotte, The Fillmore

MAY

Friday 5 – Philadelphia, The Met

Saturday 6 – Boston, Roadrunner

Monday 8 – New York City, Terminal 5

Friday 12 – Washington, The Anthem

Saturday 13 – Harrisburg, XL Live

Sunday 14 – Toronto, History

Tuesday 16 – Chicago, The Salt Shed

Wednesday 17 – St. Paul, Palace Theatre

Friday 19 – Denver, Mission Ballroom