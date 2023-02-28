MUNA “honoured” by Kelly Clarkson’s cover of ‘Stayaway’

MUNA say they’re “so honoured” that Kelly Clarkson decided to cover their song ‘Stayaway’ – watch the performance below.

The track, which appears on the Los Angeles pop trio’s second album, 2019’s ‘Saves The World’, was covered by Clarkson as part of the ‘Kellyoke’ segment of her TV show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sharing their love of the cover, and surprise at it being chosen, MUNA tweeted: “no way!!!!! so honored, wow.”

See their reaction and watch the cover below.

Another recent ‘Kellyoke’ segment saw Clarkson cover Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Do I Wanna Know’, with her cover choices taking a recent turn towards more indie rock tracks, including ones by Blink-182 and The Offspring.

MUNA, meanwhile, released their self-titled third album via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label last summer.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “By now, it should be clear that this lot know how to pen a whopper of a pop anthem – that remains apparent here – but more crucially ‘MUNA’ also serves as solid evidence of a band with many more chapters of evolution up their sleeves yet.”

This summer, the trio are set to support boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – on the London date of their first ever UK tour.

The band, who formed for a self-titled EP in 2018 and will release debut album ‘The Record’ next month, will play two UK shows this summer. On August 20, they will play a massive outdoor London show at Gunnersbury Park, joined by MUNA and Ethel Cain, with the latter also playing with them two days later at Halifax’s Piece Hall.