MUNA release ‘Live At Electric Lady EP’ featuring cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘august’

MUNA have released a new live EP exclusive to Spotify.

The five-track EP features live renditions of several tracks from their self-titled album, including ‘Silk Chiffon’ and ‘Anything But Me’, as well as a cover of Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit ‘august’.

“The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open,” the band said in a press release. “It often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording. ‘August’ took on this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with.”

Advertisement

Listen to the EP below:

MUNA are currently on tour in the US, with support from Meet Me @ The Altar and Jensen McRae. They return to the UK for a nine-date headline tour next month, which includes their biggest UK gig to date at London’s Roundhouse. Support comes from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Bimini. Buy your tickets here.

MUNA will play:

NOVEMBER

10 – London, Roundhouse

11 – Brighton, Chalk

13 – Bristol, O2 Academy

15 – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

16 – Edinburgh, Liquid Room

17 – Newcastle, University Union

18 – Leeds, Stylus

20 – Birmingham, O2 Institute2

21 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Last month, MUNA played to a sold out crowd at Los Angeles’ GRAMMY Museum, later answering a Q&A with their Saddest Factory Records boss, Phoebe Bridgers.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the album, which came out in June, NME wrote: “By now, it should be clear that this lot know how to pen a whopper of a pop anthem – that remains apparent here – but more crucially ‘MUNA’ also serves as solid evidence of a band with many more chapters of evolution up their sleeves yet.”