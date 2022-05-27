MUNA release new single, ‘Home By Now’, “a dance song with brutal lyrics”

Indie pop band MUNA have shared their new single, ‘Home By Now’ – listen below.

The latest song to be previewed from their forthcoming self-titled album, ‘Home By Now’ follows a pair of singles released by the Los Angeles-based trio earlier this year: ‘Kind Of Girl’ and ‘Anything But Me.’

In a statement, Katie Gavin – who forms one third of MUNA alongside Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin – said ‘Home By Now’ recalls the sounds of the band’s 2017 debut, ‘About U’, and discussed the track’s lyrics.

“[‘Home By Now’] is the song on the record that we feel might be closest to our first album in that it’s a dance song with brutal lyrics and an emo bridge…While a lot of this album does seem to be about trusting my instincts, this song acknowledges the pain of not knowing if I left a relationship that I was meant to be in,” Gavin said.

‘Home By Now’ arrives ahead of MUNA’s self-titled album, which was announced in March and will mark the band’s first project since their 2019 sophomore album, ‘Saves The World’. Dropping next month (June 24), the eponymous album will also be MUNA’s first full length release under a new label, having departed RCA Records in 2020.

Late last year, MUNA enlisted Phoebe Bridgers to feature on ‘Silk Chiffon’, another track lifted from the upcoming album which then marked their first single under Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label. Joining Saddest Factory in 2021, MUNA followed American pop singer Claud as the label’s second-ever signee.

In a four-star review of their most recent album, NME writer El Hunt said ‘Saves The World’ “masters the twin arts of upbeat escapism and bleak, heart-wrenching sadness…Amid all this darkness and self-reflection, MUNA glitters and whirls melodically”.