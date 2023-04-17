Listen to MUNA’s “super bombastic” new single ‘One That Got Away’

MUNA have shared a new single called ‘One That Got Away’ – you can listen to it below.

The Los Angeles trio – comprising Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson – debuted the track during their set at Coachella 2023 last weekend after teasing that they’d be releasing a tune “very soon”.

Today (April 17), the studio version of ‘One That Got Away’ premiered on BBC Radio One as the station’s ‘Hottest Record’.

“This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you,” Gavin explained in a statement. “It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it.”

She continued: “Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track.”

Gavin went on to talk about the accompanying cinematic visuals, which were directed by Ally Pankiw and Taylor James.

“[They] came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly,” she recalled. “Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.”

You can watch the video for ‘One That Got Away’ above.

MUNA, who are signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records, released their self-titled third album last summer.

They’re set to support Bridgers’ band Boygenius at outdoor shows in London and Dublin this August. The two groups teamed up to play ‘Silk Chiffon’ at Coachella 2023 over the weekend.

Currently, MUNA are out on a North American headline tour and have been opening for Taylor Swift at select dates of her ‘Eras Tour’.

They’re scheduled to make appearances at Reading & Leeds and Edinburgh’s Connect Festival this summer.