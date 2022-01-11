MUNA say they’re releasing new music this year

MUNA have confirmed that they will release new music in 2022.

“The greatest band in the world muna will be releasing music yet again this year. they will be taking no further questions at this time. take care,” they wrote on Twitter yesterday (January 10).

No indication of when fans can expect new songs was given nor any hints about what the music will sound like.

MUNA, comprising Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson, released their most recent single ‘Silk Chiffon‘ with Phoebe Bridgers last September. Earlier in 2021 the band signed to Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records.

In 2017 MUNA released their debut album ‘About U’ followed by ‘Saves The World‘ in 2019. They’ve also released a number of EPs since 2014.

The band are set to support Kacey Musgraves on her North American tour behind her latest album ‘Star-Crossed’. The tour kicks off on January 19 at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota.

Reviewing MUNA’s last album, ‘Saves The World’, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Patching up a broken heart and carrying on can feel like a superhero-sized mission: an impossibility on par with saving the world single-handedly.

“And yet, at the heart of ‘Saves the World’ – particularly in moments such as ‘Number One Fan’ – there’s a bright glint of hopefulness that it can be done, a quiet voice whispering that it’s gonna be OK.”