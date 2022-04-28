MUNA share empowering new single ‘Kind Of Girl’

MUNA have shared a brand new video for their latest single, ‘Kind Of Girl’ – watch it below.

The Los Angeles-based trio – comprising Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin – are gearing up to release their third studio album on June 24 via Saddest Factory Records. You can pre-order it here.

The self-titled follow-up to 2019’s ‘Saves The World’ has already been previewed by the singles ‘Anything But Me’ and ‘Silk Chiffon’ featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

“This song is the album’s country moment, and in some ways we feel it is the heart of the record,” Gavin said of the band’s new track. “This song explores the power of language and the words we use to describe who we are and who we want to be.”

She continued: “Even though it is a happy, hopeful song, I shed the most tears of the record in the vocal booth recording this chorus. I think there’s something very vulnerable about plainly expressing my desire to be kinder to myself and comfortable receiving love (and my desire to garden even though I kill everything I plant).”

‘Kind Of Girl’ comes alongside a video directed by Taylor James. In the Western-inspired clip, the trio “play with the gendered nature” of the song, donning cowboy hats, fake moustaches and denim jackets, before later changing into matching black outfits.

Check out the video below:

“The video for this song highlights another layer of meaning that we feel the song holds, which is that we as queer people are particularly vulnerable when we are sharing how we identify and how we would like to be perceived,” Gavin explained.

“We wanted to play with the gendered nature of this song because we all three have different relationships to girlhood (and Naomi is non-binary, so not a girl at all!). It was a gift to be able to king for this video in a way that felt earnest and comfortable and hot.”

She continued: “The experience brought home the fact that it’s not enough for queer and trans people to be clear about who we are – we also need a community around us that hears us, believes us, honours us, and supports us. We’re very proud of what we made and grateful to everyone who was a part of it. We hope the bigots absolutely hate it.”

MUNA have also announced a special Rough Trade East in-store performance on May 11, which will sit in between their sold-out London show at The Garage (May 10) and their performance at this year’s Great Escape Festival (May 12), where they will join the likes of Alfie Templeman, Willow Kayne and Stella Donnelly. Tickets for the Rough Trade show are now on sale here.