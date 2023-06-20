MUNA’s Katie Gavin joins Rina Sawayama on stage at Bonnaroo

Rina Sawayama was joined on stage by MUNA‘s Katie Gavin at Bonnaroo during her performance of ‘This Hell’.

For the last song of her Bonnaroo set on Friday (June 26) Gavin joined Sawayama on stage to perform a duet of her song ‘This Hell’ from 2022 album ‘Hold The Girl’. The performance featured a choreographed dance sequence in which Gavin also joined in. The other MUNA members (Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson) were also on stage dancing around.

Sawayama and Gavin ended the performance with a kiss on stage. Both artists were slated to play the festival with MUNA playing an early set, while Sawayama’s set followed after.

RINA AND MUNA SINGING YHIS HELL AT BONNAROO !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HEcszAixaw — Olivia Zachry (@olivia_zachry) June 16, 2023

During their performances at the festival in Manchester, Tennessee, both musicians spoke out about the anti-LGBTQ laws passed in the state this year. MUNA led a chant denouncing Governor Bill Lee’s stance on trans rights during their set.

Sawayama also addressed the “fucked-up laws trying to get passed in this state”, prompting the crowd to pour out all of their anger into the music.

In other news, Sawayama is set to play this year’s Glastonbury Festival. She will be playing in the Woodsies area at 21:00 – 22:00. Other acts sets scheduled at the stage (formerly John Peel) are Maneskin, Shame, Wunderhorse, The Last Dinner Party and more.

In a five-star review of her second album ‘Hold The Girl’, NME described the pop singer as a “genre mixologist” and shared: “While ‘Hold the Girl’ is filled with often contrasting sounds, it’s rooted by moments such as these. Genres may come and go, but Sawayama’s second album is defined by her ability to fashion each of these sounds into big, brilliant pop songs. The best British pop album of the year.”

MUNA, meanwhile, are currently on tour. They will be joining Taylor Swift on her Eras tour as support at the end of the month. Those shows will be followed by a handful of opening slots for Boygenius for their EU and UK dates.