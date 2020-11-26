Comedian Munya Chawawa has released his debut single as Unknown P, ‘Piers Morgan’.

Chawawa has enjoyed huge viral success over the past couple of years, having shared various sketches that reflect current events, politics and social issues.

Described as “the UK’s first ‘posh’ drill rapper”, the funnyman’s Unknown P alter-ego has now offered up his first track, on which the “pheasant-eating, Brexit-backing Tory” expresses his love for the divisive Good Morning Britain host.

“Piers Morgan/ Susanna Reid, I’m adorin’,” Unknown P raps over a drill beat, before going on to reference Margaret Thatcher, caviar, Rupert Murdoch and Bourbon biscuits.

Released via Atlantic Records, ‘Piers Morgan’ was co-produced by Munya and Rymez (Headie One, M24). You can watch its official video below.

“I created Unknown P as a nod towards the appropriation and false ownership of black culture that often happens in western societies,” Chawawa explained.

“Drill is very much portrayed as violent music for violent people, as a means of stubbing out a form of expression for many black young men…when in reality, it’s a genre of music enjoyed by people of all demographics across the world.”

He continued: “Unknown P comes to burst the bubble of what the stereotypical drill artist and fan ‘should’ look like. He’s a pheasant-eating, Brexit-backing Tory who loves the genre as much as the next man and furthermore, he’s a decent drill artist in his own right.”

Munya Chawawa has previously parodied the likes of JME, Ne-Yo, Headie One, Skepta and Dave with his online videos. The comedian’s other characters include newsreader ‘Barty Crease’ and Jamie Oliver’s Caribbean cousin, ‘Johnny Oliver’.

Last month, Chawawa used Unknown P to parody the recent fallout between Stormzy and Chip.