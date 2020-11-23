Munya Chawawa’s Unknown P signs label deal with Atlantic Records

Unknown P, the parody rapper created by comedian Munya Chawawa, has signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records.

After two years of entertaining people with his comedy sketches, which were ramped up during the coronavirus lockdown, the posh drill rapper has got himself a record deal.

“I’ve signed to Atlantic Records!” Chawawa said, sharing the news on Twitter. “Two years of sketches, one Fire in the Booth and a few middle class bars later and here we are!”

He added: “Thank you for supporting my parodies & sharing my sketches, I’m so grateful and deffo cracking open a Shloer tonight. @AtlanticRcrdsUK”

Last month, Chawawa used Unknown P to parody the recent fallout between Stormzy and Chip.

Chip took aim at Stormzy on a pair of new tracks – ‘Killer MC’ and ‘Flowers’ – where he highlighted an alleged incident involving Stormzy showing up to his home unannounced following a feud between them.

While Stormzy didn’t respond to Chip’s diss records, Unknown P did, on a track called ‘Diss & Chips’. Featuring a number of funny lines, Chawawa raps: “Man’s got whips/ Falafel, hummus, dips/ But I know carbs go straight to my hips/ So I could never waste my time on chips.”

Meanwhile, back in July, Chawawa, who is also known for his viral parodies of chefs and news reporters, shared a comedy clip to remind the UK public to wear face masks during the pandemic.

The clip sees him deliver a public service announcement in the style of rappers JME and Giggs using their track ‘Man Don’t Care’.

“I got a black face mask but I don’t sneeze/ But I wear one in case a policeman sees,” he begins, rapping as JM(PP)E. “If one of you cough near me/ You better cover your mouth with a clean hanky.”