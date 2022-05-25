Mura Masa announces new album ‘demon time’ and drops futuristic single ‘blessing me’

Mura Masa has released a brand new track, ‘blessing me’, featuring Pa Salieu and Skilliben – check it out below.

The song comes alongside news of the musician/producer’s third album, ‘demon time’, which is set to be released on September 16 via Polydor Records and follows 2020’s ‘R.Y.C.’. The LP will also feature previously released tracks ‘2gether’ and ‘bbycakes’ (with Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl).

Originally titled ‘Fun’, ‘demon time’ signals a deeper period of reflection for Masa (real name Alexander Crossan), who penned the album during lockdown, after his European tour was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Identifying the pain and anguish caused by the pandemic, the musician predicted people would need “vicarious, escapist music now. So that’s where this demon time idea came from – how do we soundtrack the 1am to 5am period where you start doing stupid shit that you don’t regret but wouldn’t do again when it emerges again post-lockdown?” You can pre-order the record here.

Stepping into “the hedonistic world” of ‘demon time’, ‘blessing me’ sees Masa dive into “big themes and nuanced subcultures” that make for some thrillingly futuristic pop.

Listen to ‘blessing me’ below:

He has also announced a run of summer tour dates including performances at Glastonbury and All Points East. You can get tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

MAY 2022

27 – Core Festival – Brussels, Belgium

JUNE 2022

03 – Love Saves The Day – Bristol, UK

04 – AVA – Belfast, N.Ireland

09 – Primavera – Porto

12 – Best Kept Secret – Hilvarenbeek

25 – Glastonbury Festival – Somerset, UK

JULY 2022

06 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

22 – Forum – Melbourne, Australia

23 – Enmore – Sydney, Australia

24 – Splendour Festival – Yelgun/Byron

27 – Town Hall (Elemental Nights) – Auckland, New Zealand

31 – Fuji Rocks – Niigata, Japan

AUGUST 2022

05 – Off Festival – Katowice

27 – All Points East – London, UK

In a five-star review of Mura Masa’s last album, ‘R.Y.C.’, NME’s Thomas Smith said at its most it is a “provocative and memorable when its larger-than-life characters and productions become unhinged and combustible with lust for life.

“Yet Mura Masa’s anxious contemplation of modern-living – the highs, the lows, the lies we tell ourselves to make it all better – hits just as hard.”