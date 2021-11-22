Mura Masa announces new track ‘2gether’ and teases third album

Mura Masa has announced the release of a new track coming this week called ‘2gether’.

The Guernsey-born producer (real name Alex Crossan) took to Instagram this evening (November 22) to inform fans that he’ll be releasing new music on Friday (November 26).

“new music on Friday ok?” he captioned a video of a pancake being made in a frying pan along with a pair of pics: a close up shot of a cat, and a pic of his boots.

Additionally, he said that he will be teasing snippets of his upcoming third album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘R.Y.C. (Raw Youth Collage)’, on his TikTok. “Follow my tik tok that’s where I’m posting album snips and produccy vids,” he wrote.

In a five-star review of ‘R.Y.C.’, NME‘s Thomas Smith said: “‘R.Y.C’ is at its most provocative and memorable when its larger-than-life characters and productions become unhinged and combustible with lust for life.

“Yet Mura Masa’s anxious contemplation of modern-living – the highs, the lows, the lies we tell ourselves to make it all better – hits just as hard.”

Last year, the producer funded a new programme to train Black women in live music roles.

Announcing the new 12-week scheme, Masa explained the reasoning behind the scheme came from there being “a serious, serious lack of women of colour” in roles in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Alice Longyu Gao tapped up Mura Masa and German-Canadian singer Bülow for a track called ‘She Abunai’ earlier this year.