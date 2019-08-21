Mura Masa teams up with Clairo for rock-influenced new single, ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again’ – listen

LP 2 is coming

Mura Masa has returned with his new single ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again’ featuring Clairo. Check out the video below.

The electronic artist, whose real name is Alexander Crossan, released his self-titled debut album in 2017. In a four-star review, NME said that the LP was “as forward-facing and futuristic as they come”.

Now, Mura Masa has teamed up with rising teenage singer Clairo for the first taste of its follow-up. Premiering as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record this evening (August 21), ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again’ is an experimental cut that touches on cultural disaffection, along with feelings of helplessness and nostalgia.

A press release states that these themes will be explored further on the forthcoming album, with Mura Masa explaining that its lead single “is the beginning of rolling out a new direction” for his sound.

“Punk and new wave is the music I grew up playing so it feels like an exciting return for me,” he says. “I’m thrilled to debut this new sound with one of indie music’s most exciting and talented songwriting newcomers in Clairo. To me, this is the zeitgeist of the next year in music; a new type of band.”

Speaking to Annie Mac tonight, Mura Masa said the single has “a lot of rock influences” and signals “a new era” for him as an artist.

The new track comes just days ahead of Mura Masa’s appearances at Reading & Leeds festivals this coming weekend. He’ll headline the BBC Radio 1 Stage at Reading on Saturday (August 24), before heading up north to Leeds on Sunday (August 25). You can check out the full stage-by-stage schedule here.

Meanwhile, collaborator Clairo released her debut album ‘Immunity’ earlier this month. NME hailed the record as “a great big gleaming signpost that its creator is one of the smartest, subtlest young musicians around, and someone with plenty more tricks up her sleeve.”