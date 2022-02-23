Mura Masa has recruited Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl for a new version of 3 Of A Kind’s 2004 hit ‘Babycakes – hear ‘bbycakes’ below.

The new track, which sees each of the three guests adding their own original verses in between the song’s instantly recognisable chorus, follows Mura Masa’s 2021 collaboration with Shygirl on a remix of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Sour Candy’, and his production work on PinkPantheress’ ‘Just For Me’.

“I feel like ‘bbycakes’ is a future facing record,” Mura Masa said of the track in a statement. “Clashing UK with US, hard drill music with cute UK garage culture, underground with overground.

“Most of all it’s a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture.”

Listen to ‘bbycakes’ below.

Late last year, Mura Masa returned with new single ‘2gether’, the first material from the musician/producer (real name Alexander Crossan) since his most recent album ‘R.Y.C.’, which came out in January 2020.

In a five-star review of Mura Masa’s latest album, NME wrote: “‘R.Y.C’ is at its most provocative and memorable when its larger-than-life characters and productions become unhinged and combustible with lust for life.

“Yet Mura Masa’s anxious contemplation of modern-living – the highs, the lows, the lies we tell ourselves to make it all better – hits just as hard.”

Elsewhere, Shygirl collaborated with Slowthai last summer on the track ‘BDE’, while PinkPantheress started 2022 with a remix album of alternate takes on her 2021 debut mixtape ‘To Hell With It’.