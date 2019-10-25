Mura Masa announces new album ‘R.Y.C’ and shares single ‘No Hope Generation’

It's the follow-up to Alex Crossan's self-titled 2017 debut

Mura Masa has announced his new album ‘R.Y.C’ — and you can listen to his new track ‘No Hope Generation’ below.

After telling NME at Reading Festival back in August that he’d finished his second LP (adding “I can confirm it’s banging”), Mura Masa — AKA Alex Crossan — has now set a release date for ‘R.Y.C’, which stands for ‘Raw Youth Collage’.

The album, which is the follow-up to his 2017 self-titled debut, will be released on January 17. ‘R.Y.C.’ features guest contributions from the likes of Slowthai, Tirzah, Georgia and Wolf Alice‘s Ellie Rowsell.

You can see the tracklist for ‘R.Y.C’ below.

1. ‘Raw Youth Collage’

2. ‘No Hope Generation’

3. ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again’ (with Clairo)

4. ‘a meeting at an oak tree’ (with Ned Green)

5. ‘Deal Wiv It’ (with slowthai)

6. ‘vicarious living anthem’

7. ‘In My Mind’

8. ‘Today’ (with Tirzah)

9. ‘Live Like We’re Dancing’ (with Georgia)

10.’Teenage Headache Dreams’ (with Ellie Rowsell)

11. ‘(nocturne for strings and a conversation)’

‘R.Y.C’ has been previewed today (October 25) by Mura Masa with the release of the album track ‘No Hope Generation’, which you can hear below.

In addition to the album news, Mura Masa has also announced a world tour for 2020. Tickets for the gigs go on sale next week (November 1), and you can check out the dates below.

February

20 – Alexandra Palace, London

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

27 – Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

29 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March

3 – X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

5 – Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

7 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

10 – Stodola, Warsaw, Poland

12 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

14 – Edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, Germany

April

16 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

22 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

23 – Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA

24 – The Vogue, Vancouver, BC

28 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

29 – The Riviera, Chicago, IL

May

1 – Rebel, Toronto, ON

2 – MTelus, Montreal, QC

3 – House of Blues, Boston, MA

5 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

6 – Fillmore, Washington, DC

8 – Brooklyn Steel, New York, NY