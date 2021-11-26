Check out Mura Masa’s lo-fi new single ‘2gether’

Mura Masa has shared a new track called ‘2gether’ – you can listen to it below.

Announced earlier this week, the song marks the first material from the musician/producer (real name Alexander Crossan) since his most recent album ‘R.Y.C.’, which came out in January 2020.

The lo-fi single ushers in “a new chapter” for Mura Masa, who recently said he’d be posting “snips and produccy vids” on TikTok to preview his third record. Further details on the project are yet to emerge.

Advertisement

‘2gether’ features vocals from 19-year-old London-based artist Gretel Hänlyn. “Half a world away/ Feels a little further every day/ Why can’t we talk?/ Save some for me,” she sings in the stripped-back first verse.

“But I…/ I just wanted to be (together),” Hänlyn goes on before the track drops into a dubby electronic breakdown.

The new single comes after Mura Masa received a Grammy nomination this week. He appears in the Best Remixed Recording category for his spin on ‘Talks’ by PVA. The 2022 awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on January 31.

“Woke up 2 my 4th Grammy nom, yay congrats [PVA] love u guys,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that the Guernsey-born artist will perform at Best Kept Secret 2022 alongside The Strokes, Nick Cave and more.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of Mura Masa’s latest album, NME wrote: “‘R.Y.C’ is at its most provocative and memorable when its larger-than-life characters and productions become unhinged and combustible with lust for life.

“Yet Mura Masa’s anxious contemplation of modern-living – the highs, the lows, the lies we tell ourselves to make it all better – hits just as hard.”