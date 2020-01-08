Listen to Mura Masa’s ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’ featuring Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell

Mura Masa has released a new single ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’, which features Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell on vocals.

Masa is following up his acclaimed 2017 self-titled debut with ‘R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage)’, which will be released next week (January 17).

Following the release of the singles ‘No Hope Generation’ and the Slowthai-featuring ‘Deal Wiv It’, Masa has now dropped the Rowsell-featuring ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’. Listen to the track below.

Speaking about ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’, Masa said: “It’s possible to feel happy even if it means relying on something that isn’t necessarily true, or is half-imagined, or might not even have happened at all.

“If we can find a shared remembrance of a good time, we’re more likely to be able to find that again. A little bit of escapism is healthy.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage)’ below.

1. ‘Raw Youth Collage’

2. ‘No Hope Generation’

3. ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again’ (with Clairo)

4. ‘a meeting at an oak tree’ (with Ned Green)

5. ‘Deal Wiv It’ (with slowthai)

6. ‘vicarious living anthem’

7. ‘In My Mind’

8. ‘Today’ (with Tirzah)

9. ‘Live Like We’re Dancing’ (with Georgia)

10.’Teenage Headache Dreams’ (with Ellie Rowsell)

11. ‘(nocturne for strings and a conversation)’

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival back in August about the making of the record, Masa said that he’d been “sort of making a guitar album, in a way”.

“There’s a really interesting intersection where it used to be garage bands and now it’s internet bands, and that’s the new DIY,” he continued. “So yeah, I’m kind of going down that way.”