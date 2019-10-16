The Murder Capital announce biggest tour to date for 2020

They're hitting the road.

Dublin punks The Murder Capital have announced plans for their biggest tour of the UK and Ireland to date.

The band, who released their stellar debut album ‘When I Have Fears‘ in August and are among the leaders of Ireland’s thriving punk scene, have lined up shows in cities including Nottingham, Portsmouth, Manchester, London, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham.

Check out the dates in full below. Visit here for tickets and more information.

FEBRUARY 2020

13 – Leeds, Irish Centre

14 – Manchester, Academy 2

15 – Art School, Glasgow

17 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

18 – Wedgwood Rooms, Portsmouth

19 – SWX, Bristol

21 – Electric Ballroom, London

22 – Leadmill, Sheffield

24 – o2 Institute 2, Birmingham

25 – O2 Academy2, Liverpool

27 – Vicar Street, Dublin

In a four-star review of their debut album, NME described it as “a rich, emotional debut album from the Dublin five-piece”.

“The Murder Capital arrive as the latest in a new, hungry line of Irish rock bands giving the country – and its capital of Dublin in particular – a new reputation as a hotbed of vicious guitar music,” our review stated.”

“The band’s debut single ‘Feeling Fades’, released at the start of the year, saw them peddle a similar kind of brazen post-punk as their fast-rising contemporaries Fontaines DC. On debut album ‘When I Have Fears’, though, it’s proven to be just one piece of the band’s jigsaw, fitting in to a record that’s rich, emotional and huge in scope.”