Murph from The Wombats gets on the shots in new Love Fame Tragedy video

The Wombats frontman Murph has shared the new video for his side project Love Fame Tragedy.

‘Riding A Wave’, which you can view below, sees the singer downing several shots before he ends up being operated on in hospital.

The track is the third from upcoming second EP ‘Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void’.

Advertisement

Speaking about the track, Murph said: “The lyrics are definitely the most personal I’ve ever written. I’m pretty sure anyway. It was recorded in London and took on several shapes before we landed on one that stuck.”

The EP is out in February 2020, followed by a full UK tour, which sees his band calling at Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and London’s Heaven, before he plays Neighbourhood Weekender Festival on May 23.

His forthcoming EP will also feature Bastille’s Dan Smith, Crystal Fighters’ Eleanor Fletcher & Maddi-Jean Waterhouse.

You can view the full tracklisting below:

‘Riding A Wave’

‘Body Parts’

‘Hardcore’

‘Please Don’t Murder Me (Part 2)’

‘Multiply’

Advertisement

Love Fame Tragedy will hit the road on February 25. They will play:

25 February — The Cluny, Newcastle upon Tyne

26 February — King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

27 February — Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

29 February — Manchester Academy, Manchester

2 March — The O2 Institute, Birmingham

3 March — Heaven, London

4 March — Thekla, Bristol

23 May — Neighbourhood Weekender

The band recently played the Moth Club in London. In a review, NME described them as “already a fully-formed pop act” and their sound “is an expansive, panoramic pop noise that takes all of the arena-filling tricks The Wombats learnt over their 15-year rise and broadens the scope further.”