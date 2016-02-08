The Last Shadow Puppets and David Guetta have also joined the line-up

Muse are set to headline this year’s Sziget Festival in Hungary.

The band join The Last Shadow Puppets as the latest acts confirmed to perform at the event, which takes place in Budapest for a week in August.

David Guetta, Years & Years, Roisin Murphy, Bullet For My Valentine and The Neighbourhood have also been added to the bill.

Press/Zackery Michael

Bloc Party, Chvrches and Bring Me The Horizon have already been announced to take to the stage at the event between August 10 – 17.

While the exact date of Muse’s performance is yet to be announced, you can check out the full line-up here.