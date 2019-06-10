Muse announce more 2019 UK tour dates

Some more supermassive shows.

Muse have announced a trio of new UK shows for September 2019. See full dates and ticket details below.

After teasing that more shows would follow at the last night of their current UK run in Manchester this weekend (featuring a surprise collaboration with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello), the band have revealed that they’ll be bringing their acclaimed ‘Simulation Theory’ album world tour to London and Birmingham in September.

Full dates so far are below, with tickets on general sale from 9am on Friday June 14.

Saturday September 14 – London, The O2

Sunday September 15 – London, The O2

Tuesday September 17 – Birmingham Arena

Reviewing the band’s current live show from London Stadium, NME wrote: “It feels more like musical theatre on a blockbuster scale than a standard stadium gig. The Greatest Showman reimagined by James Cameron.”

“What is happening? We don’t even know what’s real any more. The singularity is complete. Who else could do that but Muse? As London Stadium howls along to the fist-pumping closer of ‘Knights Of Cydonia’, everyone’s all a little lost in this otherworldly circus of the balls-out bombastic and the shamelessly epic. Now, back to reality…”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

This weekend also saw Muse confirm that frontman Matt Bellamy has purchased Manson Guitars in Devon, his favourite workshop who have custom made all his guitars since 2001. He also gifted Tom Morello with a model of his own.