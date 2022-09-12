Muse announce 2023 European tour with Royal Blood

Muse have shared details of a 2023 European tour with Royal Blood – see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

The summer shows will be in support of their latest album, ‘Will Of The People’, and see the Devon-formed rock band play stadiums across Europe. It follows details of the UK leg of the tour, which also see the band joined by Royal Blood.

Tickets for most of the new European dates go on sale this Friday (September 16) at 10am local time while the French shows go on sale September 22 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available to buy here.

Muse added on their social media channels that fans who pre-ordered their new album from their official store prior to August 26 will receive a unique code for pre-sale access. The pre-sale sale opens this Wednesday (September 14) at 10am local time.

The #WillOfThePeople tour comes to Europe Summer 2023 with special guests @royalblooduk 🔥

Muse ‘Will Of The People’ European tour dates 2023:

JUNE

3 – Stadion Open Air, Wiener Neustadt, Austria

2 – The Hague, Netherlands, Malieveld

9 – Cologne, Germany, RheinEnergieStadion

15 – Lyon, France, Groupama Stadium

29 – Bordeaux, France Matmut Atlantique

JULY

8 – Paris, France, Stade de France

12 – Bern, Switzerland, Bernexpo Areal Openair

15 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome

18 – Rome, Italy, Stadio Olympico

22 – Milan, Italy, Stadio San Siro

Meanwhile, Muse have shared the official music video for their latest single ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’.

The song appears on the trio’s ninth studio album, which came out last month.

In keeping with the sound of the ominous electro-rock track, Muse have posted some suitably scary visuals by director Tom Teller. The sinister clip includes references to numerous classic horror films such as The Shining, Friday The 13th, Scream, It and Poltergeist.