Muse have marked the forthcoming 20th anniversary of ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ by announcing a remixed version of their seminal album – you can hear a new take on ‘Citizen Erased’ below.

The new remix album from the Devon band will arrive on June 18, falling just short of 20 years since the original record arrived on July 17, 2001.

While Muse are yet to officially comment on the new release, frontman Matt Bellamy previously told NME that they were considering a “special show” to mark the milestone.

“The fans loved the box set of our early stuff [2019’s NME-Award-winning ‘Origin Of Muse’]. A lot of them said they couldn’t get it, so I’m wondering if we should just make a bunch more,” he said last year.

“If the live scene exists next year, we could do a special show to celebrate it in some way. I wouldn’t be against that. As soon as concerts open up again, Muse will be keen to do something.”

Last year also saw Bellamy confirm that Muse have started work on their new album, with the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory‘ inspired by “chaos and protests”.

Speaking to NME, the frontman revealed that the band were considering moving back to their hometown of Teignmouth in Devon to write their next record.

“I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from,” said Bellamy.

“As in, physically moving back to our hometown and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.”

Elsewhere, Bellamy is also set to release ‘Cryosleep’ – a new collection of solo recordings for Record Store Day 2021.

Due on the ‘drop 2’ date of July 16 on this year’s double RSD event, the 10-track ‘Cryosleep’ is a limited edition picture disc gathering recent solo releases including ‘Pray’ from the Game Of Thrones soundtrack, a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water‘, ‘Behold, The Glove‘ and the single ‘Tomorrow’s World‘ – alongside ‘Fever’ by supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club and solo versions of Muse tracks ‘Unintended’, ‘Take A Bow’ and ‘Guiding Light’.

The previously unreleased version of ‘Guiding Light’ was recorded on the guitar that Jeff Buckley used to record his classic album ‘Grace’ – which was purchased by Bellamy last year.