Muse announce details of two London fundraising gigs

Muse have announced details of two intimate London shows raising money for charity – see all the details and how you can get tickets below.

The band are set to release new album ‘Will Of The People’ on August 26 via Warner Records, and shared its first single ‘Compliance’ earlier this month.

On May 9 and 10, they’ll play the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, with the shows raising money for a number of charities.

At the first show, the band will support War Child and Médecins Sans Frontières’ relief efforts in Ukraine, while the second show will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Big Issue. Support at both dates comes from Razorlight.

“We’re honoured to be able to play these shows over two nights for three outstanding organisations,” Muse said in a statement. “They’re out there delivering vital services time after time for the most vulnerable people in society, both in the UK and abroad.”

James Kliffen, Head of Fundraising at Médecins Sans Frontières, added: “In half a century of providing emergency aid, the last two years have been by far the most challenging. We’re responding to conflict and emergencies in countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan and Yemen, getting supplies and medics to where they’re needed most, whilst treating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing climate change crises around the world.

“In choosing to support us, Muse and their fans are helping support some of the most pressing emergencies of our time, whether those are headline news or the world’s forgotten crises. On behalf of our patients and everyone at MSF, thank you for your support.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am BST on Wednesday (March 30). Get yours here, and see all the details of the shows below.

There were 10.7 million children in Ukraine on 23rd February, the day before the invasion,” War Child CEO Rob Williams said in a statement. “At least 4 million of those are now sleeping wherever they can find shelter either in bunkers, in the countryside, in transit or in another country altogether.

“The money raised by Muse will make sure that we can respond quickly to children who need support. We could not do this without their help.”

Ahead of the release of ‘Will Of The People’, frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed what to expect from the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’.

“A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilisation of the global order all informed ‘Will Of The People’,” Bellamy said of the new album.

“This album goes from metal all the way to pop to my first version to an Adele song… a lot of electronica.” he added. “We produced it ourselves. We were analysing everything we’ve done to date. The last song on the album is called ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’. I’m really happy and proud of it. I genuinely think it’s our best album.”