Muse announce new 2023 UK and Ireland arena dates

Muse have announced new 2023 UK and Ireland arena tour dates – see the full list of dates below and get ticket details here.

The Devon trio released new album ‘Will Of The People’ last year and last night (June 25) finished up a summer tour of the UK and Europe with Royal Blood.

In late September, they will begin a short run of new UK and Ireland dates in Dublin, with a date in Manchester and two in London following. Support on the shows comes from Nova Twins.

See the list of new dates below. Tickets will be available here from 9am on Friday, July 7.

SEPTEMBER 2023

27 – Dublin, 3Arena

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

OCTOBER 2023

1 – London, The O2

2 – London, The O2

Reviewing Muse’s gig in The Hague on their current tour, NME said: “If Muse’s current aesthetic of sci-fi revolution feels viscerally contemporary, then that’s because it’s built on one of the greatest stadium rock canons of the century. ‘Madness’: the throb rock Queen hit that never was. ‘Supermassive Black Hole’: still sounding like the future of rock music 20 years on.

“‘Time Is Running Out’, ‘Plug In Baby’, ‘Starlight’ and the eternal set-closer ‘Knights Of Cydonia’: songs for which most major gig arenas should really take out structural damage insurance. Now this, as support act Royal Blood might say, is rock music.”