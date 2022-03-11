Muse announce new single ‘Compliance’, coming next week

Muse have announced another new single, ‘Compliance’ – check out the teaser below.

Matt Bellamy and co. returned back in January with ‘Won’t Stand Down’, the first preview of the trio’s as-yet-untitled ninth studio album. Their most recent record, ‘Simulation Theory’, came out in 2018.

Earlier this week (March 9), Muse signalled that more new music could be on the way by sharing a brief clip that concluded with what fans believed to be the cover art for the band’s next LP.

Advertisement

Set in a windswept desert, the cinematic visuals also featured a snippet of an unknown track, with the lyrics “the will of the people” being chanted repeatedly.

Now, Muse have confirmed that a new song called ‘Compliance’ will arrive next Thursday (March 17). You can pre-save it here.

The announcement came alongside a silent 28-second video, which displays the message: “Compliance is about the promise of safety and reassurance sold to us by powerful entities during times of vulnerability.

“Gangs, governments, demagogies, social media algorithms & religions seduce us with misleading untruths and comforting fables.” You can watch the full clip in the announcement post above.

Advertisement

Muse will headline the Isle of Wight Festival in June alongside Lewis Capaldi and Kasabian – you can purchase tickets here.

The three-piece are also set to top the bill at a number of European festivals this summer, including Tempelhof Sounds in Berlin, Mad Cool Festival in Madrid and Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park.