Muse announce new single ‘Won’t Stand Down’

Muse have announced details of their return with their new single ‘Won’t Stand Down’. Check out a teaser below.

The Teignmouth space-rockers excited fans over the Christmas period when frontman Matt Bellamy teased and leaked part of the song on Instagram live during footage of him playing the hard rock-leaning ‘Won’t Stand Down’ on his car stereo.

The trio have now revealed that the first taster of the follow-up album to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’ will be released on Thursday (January 13). As well as a link to pre-save the song on streaming services, the British trio have also shared its dark and ominous artwork of a priest-like hooded and masked figure lurking in the shadows.

WON'T STAND DOWN

Our new single, released next week on Thursday January 13th. Pre-save now at https://t.co/bTYoaVPipN #WontStandDown pic.twitter.com/1NmZRAC29Z — muse (@muse) January 7, 2022

Last year saw Muse release the remixed 20th anniversary edition of their seminal second album ‘Origin Of Symmetry‘, with Bellamy also sharing ‘Cryosleep‘, a collection of solo recordings released for Record Store Day.

Speaking to NME in May 2020, Bellamy discussed what was next for Muse after ‘Simulation Theory’.

“I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from,” he told NME. “As in, physically moving back to our hometown [Teignmouth, Devon] and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.

“For us, 2020 was always going to be a year to contemplate being off work and off the road. Muse have never done that in the 20 odd years we’ve been going.”

In October, he revealed more about progress on the band’s next record. “I started writing when all the protests and all the chaos were kicking off,” he explained, referring to Black Lives Matter protests around the world in the summer of 2020.

“It’s a weird thing to say but it suits the music I write. It keeps you a little bit on edge.”

Details of Muse’s next album, including a release date and tracklist, have yet to be confirmed. The band will, however, return to the festival circuit next year, with headline slots booked at the likes of Isle Of Wight Festival and Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds.

As well as releasing a new range of his own custom Manson guitars, Bellamy also recently revealed that he has bought the guitar that Jeff Buckley played on his classic album ‘Grace’ and intends to play it on the next Muse record.