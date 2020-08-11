Muse announce ‘Simulation Theory’ movie IMAX experience and new box set

Muse have announced details of their anticipated new live film, with Simulation Theory hitting the IMAX screen and being released as a special box set later this year. See the trailer and details below.

Based on the story and themes of their 2018 album ‘Simulation Theory‘, the movie has been teased as the Devonshire trio’s own version of Pink Floyd’s legendary The Wall. Their acclaimed live show for the record 28 countries and played in front of more than 1million people, with their show at London’s O2 Arena in September 2019 filmed for the new project by director by Lance Drake.

As well as capturing the band’s performance, the film also “follows a team of scientists as they investigate the source of a paranormal anomaly appearing around the world” and is described as “blurring the lines between narrative and concert film, virtual and reality”.

Advertisement

“The goal for Simulation Theory was to capture the scale of the electrifying live show and to expand upon its connection to the DNA of the world we built for the past three years in music videos for Muse,” said Drake. “In a strange turn, the film’s alternate reality eerily started to mirror our own.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, frontman Matt Bellamy said: “It’s a cool film set in the ‘80s sci-fi world of the last album. We made it before [COVID-19] happened, but it does contain themes about a virus taking over people’s reality.”

MUSE – Simulation Theory: The IMAX Experience will premiere at select IMAX cinemas on August 17 and arrive digitally on August 21, when the Simulation Theory movie will be available for rent or download on Itunes, Amazon and Google Play. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Fans can also pre-order deluxe box sets of the film, featuring a custom-made comic and limited edition poster made in collaboration with Marvel Comics. Variations of the box set also includes a pink/blue marbled LP with selections from the band’s September 2019 performance at London’s O2 Arena housed in a gatefold jacket, a VHS-like box containing a HD 5.1 DTS Master Audio Blu-Ray of the film, a fluorescent pink cassette of the score written by Bellamy, souvenir jacket, sunglasses, facemask and much more.

Advertisement

As well as releasing solo music for the first time and preparing to launch the debut album from his ’60s covers band supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club, Bellamy has also spoken about plans for Muse’s next album – revealing that the record will feature Jeff Buckley’s guitar and will see the band head home to their native Teignmouth.

“I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from,” Bellamy told NME. “As in, physically moving back to our hometown [Teignmouth, Devon] and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.

“For us, 2020 was always going to be a year to contemplate being off work and off the road. Muse have never done that in the 20-odd years we’ve been going.”